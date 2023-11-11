The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Gulfport Welcomes New Breakfast Joint, Mama Pearl’s

by Cameron Healy

a man using a fork to eat Mama Pearl's omelette with potatoes and fruit.
Mama Pearl’s makes a delicious omelette.
Cameron Healy

Originally from Ohio, this bread business expanded into a new breakfast spot on Tangerine Avenue. Mama Pearl’s officially opened Nov. 4 to the Gulfport community.

Owner Karen Koncsol moved her business to Florida two years ago, but didn’t have a restaurant until now. She came across this Gulfport location earlier this year, and got right to work.

a woman standing next to Mama Pearl's pink menu.
Owner Karen Koncsol runs the register while Chef Jackie Smit gets to cooking.
Cameron Healy

Koncsol and her partner Chef Jackie Smit expressed excitement over the restaurant’s weekend opening.

“This is a welcoming place for everyone,” Koncsol said.

a person putting whipped cream on waffle.
Chef Jackie Smit in action.
Cameron Healy

What’s on the Mama Pearl Menu?

Mama Pearl’s offers $5 on-the-go breakfast sandwiches, a $16.95 buffet-style breakfast, and special dessert breads. The buffet has ham egg bake, veggie egg bake, pancakes, waffles, potatoes, sausage and chorizo gravy with biscuits, and eggs benedict. The buffet comes with drink options such as coffee, juice, milk, and water.

photos of mama pearl on a white wall.
Mama Pearl’s special spot on the wall.
Cameron Healy

Koncsol dedicated her business to her late mother, Pearl. Pearl has a mini photo gallery hanging on the restaurant’s wall.

“The banana nut bread is her [Pearl] famous recipe,” said Koncsol.

a waffle with whipped cream, blueberries, and syrup.
They know how to make waffles for the customers with a sweet tooth.
Cameron Healy

The business will not be open on Mondays. On Tuesdays, the to-go sandwiches and desserts will be available, but no breakfast. Try the breakfast buffet Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mama Pearl’s, 5004 Tangerine Ave. S., Gulfport. 727-605-1444.

