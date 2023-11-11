Gulfport Welcomes New Breakfast Joint, Mama Pearl’s

Originally from Ohio, this bread business expanded into a new breakfast spot on Tangerine Avenue. Mama Pearl’s officially opened Nov. 4 to the Gulfport community.

Owner Karen Koncsol moved her business to Florida two years ago, but didn’t have a restaurant until now. She came across this Gulfport location earlier this year, and got right to work.

Koncsol and her partner Chef Jackie Smit expressed excitement over the restaurant’s weekend opening.

“This is a welcoming place for everyone,” Koncsol said.

What’s on the Mama Pearl Menu?

Mama Pearl’s offers $5 on-the-go breakfast sandwiches, a $16.95 buffet-style breakfast, and special dessert breads. The buffet has ham egg bake, veggie egg bake, pancakes, waffles, potatoes, sausage and chorizo gravy with biscuits, and eggs benedict. The buffet comes with drink options such as coffee, juice, milk, and water.

Love To Eat? So Do We! Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

Koncsol dedicated her business to her late mother, Pearl. Pearl has a mini photo gallery hanging on the restaurant’s wall.

“The banana nut bread is her [Pearl] famous recipe,” said Koncsol.

The business will not be open on Mondays. On Tuesdays, the to-go sandwiches and desserts will be available, but no breakfast. Try the breakfast buffet Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mama Pearl’s, 5004 Tangerine Ave. S., Gulfport. 727-605-1444.

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.