Gulfport Welcomes New Stetson Dean

Local political dignitaries and members of the Gulfport Public Library welcomed Michele Alexandre, the new dean of Stetson University College of Law on Wednesday, November 13 at the library. Alexandre was selected following an extensive nationwide search and began her role as the college’s first African-American dean on June 17. “Her work in civil rights and gender equality fit hand-in-glove with Stetson Law’s emphasis on social justice and global citizenship, and our ongoing work for veterans, the elderly and the environment,” said Stetson Executive Vice President and Provost Noel Painter in a press release. Alexandre earned her Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School. Pictured from left are David Mather, library director; Susan Gore, board chairperson for the LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Library; Vice Mayor Paul Ray; Alexandre; Mayor Sam Henderson; Councilmember Christine Brown; and Councilmember Michael Fridovich.