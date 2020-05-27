Gulfport: Where Mailboxes are Art

Gulfport is a close community, but residents never shy away from displaying their individuality and creative talents. Local photographer June Johns captured these gorgeous mailboxes on her recent walks through the neighborhood, including a hippie bus, a pirate ship, and a life-size flamingo.
Do you know who paints mailboxes here in Gulfport?
Unfortunately we don’t know for sure, but I would guess if you ask at the Beach Bazaar they would be able to tell you. Gulfport has many artists!