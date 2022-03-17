Gulfport Will Buy Hybrid Police Cars

Despite voting two months ago to not buy hybrid vehicles for use as patrol cars, supply chain issues have forced the City’s hand.

In January, Gulfport City Council authorized the purchase of two Dodge Chargers as replacement vehicles for the Gulfport Police Department, but the dealership the City uses with is out of stock and won’t accept new orders until 2023, Council learned at the City’s March 15 Council meeting.

Instead, Gulfport Police Chief Rob Vincent asked Council to approve the purchase of two new Ford Interceptor SUVs, at $33,338 each. Vincent assured Council the SUVs were immediately available.

The unavailable Chargers would have cost the City $33,937 each.

Back in January, Vice Mayor April Thanos (Ward I) asked the City to explore purchasing hybrid vehicles. Thanos is a frequent advocate for the City buying electric or hybrid vehicles.

In light of lack of availability of gasoline-only vehicles, at the Tuesday night meeting, the rest of the council agreed to move forward with purchasing the hybrids.

Council agreed to spend no more than $80,000 on two vehicles.