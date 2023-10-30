Witches Walk 2023 Caught on Gabber Cam [VIDEO]

With October coming to an end, the witches of Gulfport held a celebration to the magical season.

On Oct. 28, the sixth annual Gulfport Witches Walk gathered all witches, no matter the age, to partake in Halloween festivities. Warlocks, ghouls, and ghosts joined the party with Gulfport’s witch crew, too.

A sea of black-and-purple dresses, pointy black hats, and decorative wooden broomsticks covered Shore Boulevard.

The power of the full moon recharged these witches to perform their most impressive sorcery all together. Witches held their brooms to the sky in solidarity.

This day-long celebration concluded with the Gulfport Witches Walk down Beach Boulevard, then a celebratory witch dance at sunset.

Take a look at The Gabber Newspaper’s live cam footage of that night to catch a glimpse of the spellbinding world of witches.

