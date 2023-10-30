The Gabber Newspaper Logo
Witches Walk 2023 Caught on Gabber Cam [VIDEO]

by Cameron Healy

seven people standing in a row dressed in black and witch hats for gulfport witches walk 2023.
On Oct. 28, Gulfport Witches Walk held its sixth annual witch gathering. The Gabber Newspaper’s live cams caught it all on tape.
Photo by St. Jean Creative

With October coming to an end, the witches of Gulfport held a celebration to the magical season.

On Oct. 28, the sixth annual Gulfport Witches Walk gathered all witches, no matter the age, to partake in Halloween festivities. Warlocks, ghouls, and ghosts joined the party with Gulfport’s witch crew, too.

A sea of black-and-purple dresses, pointy black hats, and decorative wooden broomsticks covered Shore Boulevard.

The power of the full moon recharged these witches to perform their most impressive sorcery all together. Witches held their brooms to the sky in solidarity.

This day-long celebration concluded with the Gulfport Witches Walk down Beach Boulevard, then a celebratory witch dance at sunset.

Take a look at The Gabber Newspaper’s live cam footage of that night to catch a glimpse of the spellbinding world of witches.

Watch what’s happening in Gulfport right now with these Gulfport webcams.

