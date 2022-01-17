Gulfport Woman Allegedly Steals Blueprint, Spits

A Gulfport woman faces a felony trespassing charge after allegedly taking blueprints and permits from a signs at construction site near 49th Street South and 29th Avenue South.

Cheryl Hunter, 55, also allegedly tried to spit at one of the contractors at a residential construction site, according to Gulfport police.

Police officers previously told Hunter if she went on the construction site she would face trespassing charges, according to the Gulfport Police Department.

Trespassing on a construction site is a felony charge. Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Hunter was allegedly upset because the construction is near her residence and felt workers were coming on her property.

A number of homes in Gulfport and surrounding areas are being renovated by real estate companies and other owners – sometimes causing consternation among neighbors.

Pinellas Circuit Court Judge Joseph Bulone has ordered Hunter to avoid contact with workers at the construction site.

Hunter’s attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment on the case.