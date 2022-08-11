Gulfport Woman Finds Neighbor Dead in Backyard

Gulfport Police are investigating a man’s death.
A Gulfport woman discovered her neighbor dead in his backyard earlier this month near 15th Avenue South and 52nd Street South.

Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said Daniel Cieri, 32, was discovered deceased in his backyard when his neighbor came over looking for a misplaced smart phone.

Woodman said an autopsy has been completed but police are waiting for toxicology results before announcing the cause of death.

GPD said the neighbor discovered her neighbor’s body in the backyard near the backdoor and there were no preliminary indications of foul play or fatal injuries.

by Mike Sunnucks

