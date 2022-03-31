Gulfport Woman Hosts Art-Bake Sale for Ukraine

Gulfport resident and Ukrainian-Russian Irina Lapin is raising money for Ukrainian children the best way she knows how: with art and pastries.

On Saturday, April 16, she will host a fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. at the The Russian American Club of St. Petersburg (2920 Beach Blvd. S.) The event will run during Gulfport’s IndieFaire, hopefully attracting art lovers and foodies, Lapin says.

She doesn’t yet have a beneficiary nailed down, but she says she’ll choose a trusted charity dedicated to aiding Ukrainian children and families.

“I think, like everyone else, I want to do something to help,” Lapin said. “I just want to get the most money to the right people.”

For her, the cause is close to the heart.

Lapin’s 94-year-old mother Nadia grew up during World War II in the area where the current war is unfolding. She moved to Los Angeles with her family when she was in her early 20s, but seeing her home country in turmoil is heartbreaking.

“It worries me,” Nadia said. “I lived through the same experience.”

With translation from her daughter, Nadia describes her happy life in the Ukraine and the support she received from her father, Jacob.

“He was resourceful,” Nadia remembers. “He kept our family fed.”

But still, war-torn Ukraine was a difficult place to grow up.

Those generational memories are what fuel Lapin’s need to spearhead the art and bake sale, and she’s not alone.

Sadie Evert, who organizes the First Friday Art Walk for the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce, is the art coordinator for the event. She hopes to invite local artists to donate their work to sell for the cause, but she had not finalized any contributors at press time.

“As a community we care,” Evert, who has a Polish and Russian background, said. “I want to help any way that I can.”

The event will have accordion music, and Russian Club bakers will make the pastries.

“You can call them babushkas,” Lapin jokes. “If the worst comes to worse, I’ll bake.”

Though the Russian club in downtown Gulfport was an obvious choice, she’s renting the space as a private citizen.

“Both the Ukrainian club and the Russian club were anxious about blow back from the community,” Lapin said. “I respect their point of view, so this event will be sponsored by me as a private citizen.”

Nadia will be at the event, along with community supporters and art buyers.

“I’m proud of my children,” Nadia said. “She’s [Lapin] the foundation; I’m just the follower.”

Lapin herself will be giving away her own sunflower paintings for whatever contributors are willing to donate.

“Everybody should come and have fun, enjoy the art, and support,” Lapin said. “There are so many child refugees … It’s all for a good cause.”

Anyone interested in donating and/or participating should contact Lapin at 201-663-1238.

Ukrainian Art and Bake Sale The Russian American Club of St. Petersburg, 2920 Beach Blvd. S. April 16: 5-9 p.m.