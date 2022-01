A Gulfport woman got an unpleasant morning surprise earlier this month.

She discovered someone had spray painted her 2008 Mercedes Benz MC300 yellow and poured milk through the sunroof the morning of Jan. 2, according to Gulfport police.

The Gulfport Police Department interviewed a person the victim suspected could have been involved, according to GPD Sergeant Thomas Woodman, but the person denied it. GPD continues to investigate.