Gulfport Wood Ibis Sign for the Birds

A suggestion by Gulfport resident Margarete Tober led to a sign in Wood Ibis Park that identifies several local bird species with an interactive QR code.

The park at 58th Street South and 28th Avenue sports the City of Gulfport installed sign, complete with facts about the wood stork, common gallinule and the park’s namesake, the American wood ibis.

There may be more nature-inspired signage to come.

“I think it’s a great idea for our parks,” said Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls. “We would definitely be open to adding another in Wood Ibis, and to look to other parks eventually.”

Park-goers are encouraged to scan the sign’s QR code on their mobile device to dive deeper into the world of local wildlife. A link brings up the City of Gulfport site, with local photography and facts about native bird species.

The solo sign was installed for less than $200, according to Nicholls. Part of the low cost could be credited to Gulfport’s Technical Events Specialist, Kristin Ossola, doing the graphic design.

“If we do this in other parks, I think we’re going to include more critters, not just birds,” Ossola said.

Find more information at mygulfport.us/wood-ibis-park-bird-guide.

