Gulfport Yacht Club Sailor Wins Championship

On Oct. 7, this Gulfport Yacht Club member won the Hobie Cat 14 North American Championship at the Dallas Corinthian Yacht Club in Texas. After four long days on a lake in Texas, Jason Sanchez dominated seven races in order to capture his reigning title as champion.

Sanchez is a St. Pete native who has been sailing since he was about 5 years old. He spent most of his life sailing through the Gulfport Yacht Club.

The GYC is a sailing social club. They primarily focus on “catamaran sailing and racing and welcomes all small boat sailors.”

“I would sneak off after Sunday dinner, and we would ride our bikes down to the yacht club and just go sail down there,” Sanchez said as he recalled memories with his brother.

His father had a membership for as long as he could remember, which influenced him and his brother to also get memberships at a young age.

“The Gulfport Yacht Club has always kind of been in my life,” Sanchez said. “Some of the founding members, they’ve always been there to watch us when we were younger and now we are watching them as as they’re too old.”

Sanchez spoke on the yacht club being a place where local sailors can be passionate about sailing, but also a good group of people who just enjoy having fun.

Some other club members joined him in the competition. The Gulfport Yacht Club announced that “Herb James finished third and Adam Atherton finished fifth.” So, out of 36 competitors, three members from Gulfport placed in the top five.

According to Sanchez, this competition was a little more competitive since the wind was light and unpredictable. Along with the wind, Sanchez said he had never sailed on a lake like this one, especially in Texas. He was used to big lakes like Lake Michigan or sailing along coasts like the Gulf.

“If it’s a nice, windy day, you just go sail and everybody has wind, but when you’re sailing with really light air, it’s like a chess game,” Sanchez explained.

So when trying to sail with light wind, it becomes what Sanchez called a “total mental game” when trying to reach that finish line.

Sanchez maintained pretty low scores during the four day period. Out of those four days, competitors raced about 16 to 17 races out of the entire event.

He said he did not win every race, but he believes it was more about the consistency in maintaining those low scores that helped him win overall.