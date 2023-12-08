Gulfportians Plant Trees at the Gulfport Arbor Day Celebration

This holiday season, Gulfport was blessed with the gift of trees. On Dec. 1, the City celebrated Arbor Day at the Gulfport Recreation Center. The event started with Mayor Sam Henderson reading the proclamation that declared Dec. 1 Arbor Day in Gulfport. This year is the City’s 25th year as a Tree City USA Community, a designation provided by the Arbor Day Foundation. One of the four criteria to be a Tree City is to celebrate Arbor Day. Arbor Day is normally celebrated on the last Friday in April, but the City of Gulfport decided to celebrate it in December.

“Arbor Day was started in Nebraska, and as you can imagine, the planting season is very different here in Florida,” said Henderson. “We get to move Arbor Day to what works for us.”

Following the proclamation, three children from the recreation center’s School Year Child Care Program read short excerpts that gave information about Arbor Day and the trees. Once all of the formalities were out of the way, the children rushed around the tree to help plant it. With shovels that were twice their height, they threw dirt to cover the roots of the Green Buttonwood Tree. Toffer Ross, the City’s horticulturalist looked on, making sure they didn’t destroy it.

“Don’t worry, Toffer, we’ll fix it after,” said a Public Works staff member.

Gulfport’s Annual Arbor Day Celebration

After the tree was planted, residents enjoyed refreshments from the Gulfport Teen Council. They also had the chance to pick up a South Florida Slash Pine and a brochure with care details. Residents walked happily around, carrying large trees in their hands. Cristy Myers, and her dog Tara were all smiles once they got their tree.

“Native trees are important, especially in Florida where we need shade in the summer,” said Myers.

The party doesn’t end here, though. Once a month, for all of 2024, a similar event will be held where residents can get native Florida trees and learn how to take care of them. This is a part of the City’s tree canopy initiative, with the overall goal of having at least 30% tree coverage across Gulfport.

