Gulfportians Prepare Sandbags for Tropical Storm Idalia

How prepared do Gulfportians feel? Bev Williamson and Greg Rome said they don’t feel prepared at all.

“We were not ready for this year,” Williamson says about their fourth hurricane experience living in Gulfport.

Because of the city’s location on the water, some residents experience major flooding no matter what. Joan Weesies and Kathy Jaeke said they live only 100 feet from the water.

“I’m not worried about the winds, but the water has come up to the door before,” said Jaeke. “We have hurricane shutters as well… If it’s a mandatory evacuation, we have an RV and we will head to Tampa.”

Free sandbags are available at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center to help Gulfport residents prepare for Tropical Storm Idalia.

Pinellas has opened two sandbag locations for residents who live in the unincorporated areas.

Timely Holiday

Florida’s annual “Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday” started Aug. 26. It will run through Friday, Sept. 8. That means Floridians can buy things such as generators, dish soap, and batteries without paying the state sales tax. Here’s the list of items included in the Disastar Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.