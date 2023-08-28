The Gabber Newspaper Logo
American women's association of Rome web ad

Gulfportians Prepare Sandbags for Tropical Storm Idalia

by Cameron Healy

a person shoveling sand while another person bends over to hold a white bag open for the sand next to a sand pile.
Because of the city’s location on the water, Gulfportians prepare sandbags for Tropical Storm Idalia in case of major flooding.
Cameron Healy

How prepared do Gulfportians feel? Bev Williamson and Greg Rome said they don’t feel prepared at all.

“We were not ready for this year,” Williamson says about their fourth hurricane experience living in Gulfport.

Because of the city’s location on the water, some residents experience major flooding no matter what. Joan Weesies and Kathy Jaeke said they live only 100 feet from the water.

“I’m not worried about the winds, but the water has come up to the door before,” said Jaeke. “We have hurricane shutters as well… If it’s a mandatory evacuation, we have an RV and we will head to Tampa.”

Free sandbags are available at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center to help Gulfport residents prepare for Tropical Storm Idalia.

Pinellas has opened two sandbag locations for residents who live in the unincorporated areas.

Read all The Gabber Newspaper’s Idalia updates.

Timely Holiday

Florida’s annual “Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday” started Aug. 26. It will run through Friday, Sept. 8. That means Floridians can buy things such as generators, dish soap, and batteries without paying the state sales tax. Here’s the list of items included in the Disastar Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad