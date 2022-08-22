The Gulfport City Council is a month away from approving a budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.

City Manager Jim O’Reilly submitted a proposed budget to the council July 14, one day before the deadline set in the city charter. First and second readings of the 2023 millage rate and budget adoption have been scheduled for Sept. 6 and 20, during regular City Council meetings, so that Council can adopt the budget prior to the Sept. 30 deadline in the charter.

As of Council’s Aug. 16 regular meeting, the proposed new general fund budget amounts to $16,587,000. That represents a 7% increase from the previous fiscal year’s budget of $15,425,500.

While the budget numbers are going up, property values have risen even more – 15.21% in Gulfport as projected by Pinellas county’s appraisers, as noted in a Gulfport city staff report.

The City’s millage rate is proposed to remain at 4.039 for the 11th consecutive year, with increased property values generating an estimated $697,000 in additional revenue, according to City officials. The expected 17.08% increase in the Waterfront Redevelopment District should generate an extra $103,239.

The vast majority of the budget increase comes from what O’Reilly likes to call “people costs.” City employees will get a 6% pay raise this year to help stem the tide of inflation on their personal bank accounts. Inflation has been reported in double digits recently in the Tampa Bay region.

“70% of your budget is people costs,” O’Reilly told the council at its most recent meeting. “The price of fuel is also very volatile. I never thought I’d be budgeting these kinds of numbers per gallon.”

The City has about $3.7 million in the bank, which O’Reilly said is “excellent” and pointed out that ARPA funds are not included in that amount because by law ARPA money cannot be put into a city’s reserves.

“What this reflects is that you [the council] were very conservative in spending during COVID,” he said. “When we closed, we did not do a lot of special things and we saved money on events. A few years ago we talked about reducing the reserve to 16%. Now we are back at 23 and closer to 25.”

Reflecting the ongoing conversation about short-term rentals and the potential violations involved, O’Reilly said he included an additional code enforcement officer in the budget in case the council wanted to go in that direction.