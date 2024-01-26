Gulfport’s 2024 Pet Mayor Election Commences

It’s finally Pet Mayor election season in Gulfport. Gulfport Arts & Heritage encourages everyone to vote for the pet they believe best fit to be Gulfport’s 2024 Pet Mayor. Voting runs through until Feb. 17.

Each year, Gulfport Arts & Heritage and a local animal rescue shelter in St. Petersburg host a Gulfport Pet Mayor election. It’s a fun way to showcase your favorite furry friend and support these two local causes.

This year, Gulfport Arts & Heritage partners once again with Friends of Strays Animal Shelter, St. Petersburg’s oldest no-kill shelter.

2024 Pet Mayor Election

Since this is a fundraiser, people vote with their wallets. One vote costs a dollar. While all mayoral candidates must live in Gulfport, anyone can vote. The pet with the most votes (which means the pet who raises the most money) wins; they’ll get honored at an informal “wagging in” ceremony at Gulfport Get Rescued, which takes place Feb. 24.

Last year, Arabella, an 11-year-old Dalmatian, took the title after raising more than $2,200. The 2023 Pet Mayor election raised around $7,000. Gulfport Arts & Heritage says the 2024 election goal is $10,000. Monies raised will go to Gulfport Arts & Heritage and Friends of Strays.

This year’s pet nomination includes ruff-ly 10 candidates. Here are a few of the candidates running in the 2024 Pet Mayor election:

Meet the Pet Mayor Candidates

Kona Babies

This feline says she’s ready to improve the lives of her community members and neighbors.

Kona Babies’ human companion, Marra Piazza Brass, said Kona Babies finds joy in the simplest of things, such as a piece of paper, her cat brother Charlie Brown’s tail, and lounging in a sunbeam.

Kona Babies vows to work to inspire Gulfportians to make the most of each day and enjoy what they do. Piazza Brass reports that Kona Babies is a happy cat who wants to share her positive message.

Lipton

Lipton currently works as the official greeter at the Gulfport Corner Store. He loves working in the Gulfport community and loves humans and animals alike.

His human companion, Teena Geiger, said Lipton exudes love, is calm, and makes the world a better place. Lipton gets grumpy when he can’t to visit his friends at the dog park, though.

Arlo

Arlo is an 8-month-old miniature black-and-white goldendoodle. He’s confident — as only a puppy can be — that he will win the hearts of Gulfport residents with cuddles and kisses.

His human companion, Amanda Hersem, said Arlo has amazing interpersonal skills and makes instant friends. Arlo gets overly enthusiastic about his passion projects (digging, sprinting, and swimming). However, Hersem states with a little focus, he can be an excellent asset to City leadership.

That’s only a few of the candidates. Keep an eye out for updates since The Gabber Newspaper will diligently cover the 2024 Pet Mayor election coverage throughout the coming weeks. Voting opens Jan. 26 at gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.