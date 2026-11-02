Gulfport’s 2026 Witches Walk Casts a Spell on Halloween Night

Under a Halloween moon, downtown Gulfport turned into one big coven on Oct. 31 for the 9th annual Witches Walk. Before the festivities began, pointy hats and flowing black capes crowded the Village Courtyard. Witches and warlocks mingled with ghouls, goblins, and a few costumes that defied any category. At 5 p.m. the procession set off toward Shore Boulevard, with broomsticks held high and skirts swishing behind.

This year, the walk landed on Halloween itself, setting the stage for the most wicked walk yet. The crowd seemed determined to live up to it. As the sun sank over Boca Ciega Bay, the witches cast their spells next to Neptune Grill, spinning and swaying through their traditional street dance while onlookers cheered from the sidewalks.

The night didn’t end there. From 6 to 9 p.m., a DJ kept the cauldron bubbling with a block party, and the costumed crowd danced in the street well after dark. As the evening wound down, a waning gibbous moon began to rise over the rooftops, giving the night one last bit of Halloween glow and proving once again that in Gulfport, Halloween is a community affair.

Look through photos from the 2026 Witches Walk

Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz

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