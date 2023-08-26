Gulfport’s 49th Street South Beautification Project

As you enter Gulfport, what are you greeted by? Houses, trees, and the occasional small business.

While this demonstrates the community, it doesn’t fully represent the spirit of Gulfport. It isn’t until you reach Beach Boulevard where you can see the vision that the community has for the city; to connect residents to each other, and local businesses.

This is the basis for a beautification project currently in the planning stages for the main entrances to Gulfport.

Gulfport City Councilmember Ian O’Hara (Ward IV), in partnership with St. Petersburg City Councilmember Brother John Muhammad (District 7) are heading the project. With a three-pronged approach, the plan beautifies the southern part of 49th Street South, from First Avenue South, all the way to the water.

49th Street South Beautification Project

The three main focuses of this project are to bring sidewalks to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, provide more on street parking in front of local businesses, and slow traffic down by reducing the road from four lanes to two.

“We essentially want to make 49th Street into a longer version of Beach Boulevard,” said O’Hara. “If we make the public area better, property owners will want to improve their own area as well.”

O’Hara previously attempted to begin this project, but was unable to do so as a citizen. Now serving on the Gulfport City Council, O’Hara is hopeful for the future of these plans.

“We are going to continue planning, but hope to see ground break on northern 49th Street in January,” said O’Hara. “Once I see the project begin during my term, I will be happy.”

Two islands have already been placed on the southern part of 49th Street. This provides a welcoming entrance to St. Petersburg residents and tourists.

“I like the idea of knowing where you are and feeling the identity of the city throughout the whole city,” said O’Hara.

Business and Neighborhood District

Another large part of the project is O’Hara’s goal to create a 49th Street business and neighborhood district. This allows Gulfport residents to live near and in conjunction with local businesses in the area, not only supporting the businesses, but each other.

Learn more about these plans at the 49th Street Business District visioning meeting on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting takes place at the 49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S., Gulfport.

This event features both O’Hara and Muhammad discussing the future for 49th Street South, and allows community involvement in the planning.

“This is going to benefit the entire city,” said O’Hara. “Who wouldn’t want to improve an area that can be improved?”