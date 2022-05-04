Gulfport’s April 19 City Council Meeting

Read our in-depth coverage from the meeting: Short-term rentals, Affordable Housing, and Gulfport’s Floodplain Management Plan – plus our ever-popular Overheard at Gulfport City Council comments.

Gulfport Board Appointments

Several board appointments were up for consideration at the Gulfport City Council’s April 19 regular meeting, and Gulfport Council decided across the board that the citizens already serving in those positions were the best choices to continue serving. It approved a resolution reappointing three members of the Board of Adjustment for two more years: Joe Guenther, Caroline Woodruff, and Richard Glueck. Their terms expire in April of 2024.

Returning to the Planning and Zoning Board/Local Planning Agency are Jennifer Cowan, Mary Hanrahan, and Jo Gonzalez-Hastings. They will also serve two-year terms.

Council also reappointed Mitchell Carney to the Firefighters’ Pension Board to serve four more years, and Marjorie Milford will serve three more years on the Gulfport General Employees’ Pension Board.

Gulfport City Staff Pensions

Speaking of pensions, Gulfport Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that provides a one-time cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for current pensioners. City Manager Jim O’Reilly said the City can take action once every three years if the pension plan allows it, and an audit report earlier in the meeting confirmed that Gulfport’s pension plan is in excellent shape. There is no financial impact to the budget, since the money is coming from the plan for those receiving pensions at this time.

Gulfport’s Special Magistrate

Gulfport Council voted to renew a contract for special master services with local attorney Jim Thaler. A Gulfport resident and faculty member at Stetson College of Law, Thaler’s served as a special master for Gulfport since 2012, with his contract being renewed every year. The latest contract pays Thaler $162 per hour on an as-needed basis.

Gulfport Council Conduct

Another annual renewal approved at the meeting was a resolution establishing policies for the elected officials themselves, as well as public comment at council meetings. The matter was discussed at the April 5 meeting and there was a consensus to amend some sections.

The policies include allowing three minutes per speaker during public comment and not allowing public comment on pending bid protests or quasi-judicial hearing. Policies also include time allowed for each councilmember to optionally make reports on their activities outside the meeting, and for council to offer “guidance and direction” to the city manager for future discussion and to address issues raised during public comment.

Finally, the rules will allow the council as a whole to ask the city manager to provide more information or take action, but, the policies stipulate, “if the request cannot be accomplished within the approved budget or City Council priorities or if it will involve substantial staff resources, the city manager will report to the city council at a subsequent council meeting and request further direction.”