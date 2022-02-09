Gulfport’s ‘Art From the Heart’ a Two-Woman Show

More than two years ago Gulfport artist Judy Lightwater booked the Art From the Heart Show show at Gulfport’s Catherine Hickman Theater.

After COVID-19-related delays, Lightwater’s show is on through Feb. 24, and she’s exhibiting alongside Shirley Baldwin, her friend, neighbor, and fellow artist.

“In British Columbia we typically have two-people shows,” Lightwater said. “It’s good to have a mix of two different art forms.”

Baldwin’s mostly works with resin and geode fixtures. They are shimmering, practical charcuterie boards and paintings grounded in stones.

“I like to add art to places that people see everyday,” Baldwin said.

Lightwater, on the other hand, says she’s never done anything functional.

“The series is about interpreting how we would be perceived by other galaxies,” Lightwater said. “It’s meant to be a perspective on what we’re doing to our own planet.”

The artists worked feverishly from their home studios in Gulfport to prepare for the Feb. 4 opening.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the artists say.

Art From the Heart The Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S. Through Feb. 24. mygulfport.us/events