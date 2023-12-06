Gulfport’s ArtJones 2023 Showcases Emerging Artists

On the first weekend of December, 28 artists at 11 separate stops opened their doors for Gulfport’s ArtJones 2023 studio tour, the seventh annual ArtJones. As picturesque sidewalks filled with directional signs and little clusters of visitors squinting down at their maps, three Gulfport artists – each recently designated as a Gulfport Emerging Artist by the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce – were out meeting the crowds. Together they formed a fascinating collage of how the arts in this creative little hamlet are growing.

Lights, Camera, Gulfport

Riley Pitzen grew up around Gulfport’s arts scene. Literally.

“Our backyard was a mess,” quips the 21-year-old son of Gulfport sculptor Tom Pitzen. In fact, he can still remember seeing the 20-foot Gulfport welcome sign his father created loaded onto a trailer and driven away to its current home on the corner of Beach and Gulfport Boulevards.

Pitzen spent ArtJones 2023 surrounded by his own art work. His photographs and drawings lined the carport of Ray Domingo’s studio, with whom he shared a tour stop. On one side, his portraits, drawn from iconic photographs of famous figures such as Malala Yousafzai, were dazzlingly lifelike. Pitzen began drawing about five years ago, he explained. He carefully picked images that would help him practice skills ­– like the seasoned skin of Nelson Mandela’s face, or the gloss on Jack Nicholson’s hair and beard.

The opposite wall held Pitzen’s photographs, a mixture of city scenes and quirky, almost-lost-in-landscape details. My favorite showed a couple convening with a stray Canada Goose against the giant backdrop of an industrial harbor. Still photography helps Pitzen keep his eye sharp for his real passion, which is cinematography. Pitzen has already created a handful of short films and music videos. He most recently worked on a feature-length production – a stoner comedy staring a messianic beach bum called Jebus (much of which was shot in Gulfport).

About time someone figured out we were telegenic.

Jungian Art-chetypes

Just a few blocks away, in front of the Brenda McMahon Gallery, silversmith Ashley Wix stood at a table filled with delicately coiled pendants, rings, and necklaces bearing bold, intricately patterned stones. A central display called attention to her “Crones of the Underworld” series of necklaces inspired by wise women of world mythology.

Wix’s journey to jewelerdom began with a 15-year career as a dental technician.

“I made teeth!” she exclaims. “Crowns, bridges, and veneers.” The same skills she used in crafting dental pieces, she says, helped her break into the fine art of making jewelry about seven years ago.

Wix’s star is certainly on the rise in Gulfport. In addition to receiving a Larry Enlow Emerging Artist Scholarship, she has also received support from the Gulfport Merchant Chamber’s Rise and Shine program. She was the featured artist at Brenda McMahon Gallery in September 2023 and has participated in the Fine Arts Festival.

“Everyone has been gracious and welcoming,” she effused. “I felt encouraged, lifted up, and supported.” The high number of woman-owned businesses in Gulfport have also helped her feel at home. “It’s refreshing,” she notes.

But there are still challenges.

For one, she works from home, leaving her only one room in which to create. This makes it impossible, currently, to begin casting figures for use in her jewelry – she has the equipment, but not the space. She’s also looking for ways to break into teaching and more commission work.

But, having closely studied the Jungian patterns of maiden-mother-crone, she knows good things are born out of the shadows in our lives. It simply takes time.

Diamond in the Rough

Across the sidewalk, sculptor Ashley Rivers stood with a stoneware sculpture from her new Under Pressure series. At first, “Unyielding” reads like a portion of a larger piece: a cracked clay chest sprouting broken arms and a neck, a fringe of steel armature visible along the throat. But this fragmentary look ­– what Rivers calls a “being built” aesthetic – is quite deliberate. It captures those moments on the edge of becoming, breaking free into a new phase.

“Do you know what happens to coal when it is under pressure?” she quizzed me. “It becomes diamonds. Pressure is what turns us into diamonds.”

Indeed, the pieces in this series, created from live models, of are burnished with acrylic and graphite to give them a deep, lava-like glow. Subtle variations in color emphasizes the contours of the legs, bellies, throats, and other parts of the body that they capture. Rivers has also casted on commission. She can recall one client who asked for models to be made of her body both before and after her mastectomy.

It is nothing if not an intense process. Rivers has been practicing and honing her craft for twelve years now as she has exhibited, curated, and won recognition ­– including a 2022 Creative Pinellas Emerging Artist Award – in galleries across the Tampa Bay region. Her favorite relaxation activity is also productive: abstract painting.

“It’s what I do when I need a break from all this,” she says, smiling down at the clay work album on her table.

Rivers has lived in Gulfport for about four years. While she appreciates the rich artistic community here, she feels her work brings a different sensibility. “My work is not for everyone, and that’s ok.”

Some people will always see the beauty.

Arts All Around!

