Gulfport’s Beach House 5317 Celebrates Two Years

Beach House 5317 celebrates its second anniversary during the Aug. 27 Gulfport Boulevard Block Party. Since the art/home décor/gift shop opened in 2020, they’ve grown to feature craftwork from more than 30 local artists.

“Opening during the pandemic was challenging, but I recognized we had to do something different not only to be successful, but because the community needed it. Many local artists struggled over the years because they didn’t have anywhere to sell their art. I wanted to give them a place they could share their work and profit from it,” Beach House 5317 owner, Jamie Edwards, wrote in a press release.

For the block party, Beach House 5317 will offer 10% off everything in the store. The block party/anniversary celebration takes place Aug. 27, from 5-9 p.m., and the shop will enter every buyer in a contest to win several prizes.