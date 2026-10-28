Gulfport’s Boca Ciega Center Earns National Silver Quality Award

Gulfport nursing facility Boca Ciega Center has served the city for more than 50 years. This summer, it earned national recognition for the high-level care and services it provides to its clients and residents.

This past July, the Center received the Silver National Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). This year, it joins 254 other long-term care facilities across the country in receiving the Silver Award. It’s one of just 15 recipients in Florida and the only one in Pinellas County.

The Silver Award is the second in a three-tier sequence of awards that recognize long-term care organizations that meet a rigorous standard of quality and care. Boca Ciega Center received the first-tier award, the Bronze Quality Award, in 2015. The AHCA’s highest honor, the Gold Quality Award, went to only two facilities in the entire United States in 2026.

A Data-Driven Standard

“The whole idea [of the award] is that you’re constantly assessing areas of improvement,” said Sydney Rabin, admissions director at Boca Ciega Center. “It’s also based on quality improvements… What can we do better?… to make things better, not just for the residents, but for the employees – improvements, safety, better care, better customer services…”

Making the changes, however, isn’t enough on its own to earn a Silver Award. Facilities must provide concrete evidence of the changes and show how they make a real difference in the facility’s operation.

“It’s based on data. You can’t fudge numbers. It’s all factual,” said Rabin. “You have to have meetings, you’ve got to have notes, you’ve got to show the changes and how it’s really made the improvements. It’s extremely hard.”

The Road Ahead

Because each tier of the AHCA Quality Award demands immense time and effort, Rabin said it will likely be a while before Boca Ciega Center pursues the Gold Award.

“I’m sure we will try for the Gold,” said Rabin. “However, not in the immediate future. It’s extremely detailed and time-consuming, so I’m sure my administrator wants to take a little time to just enjoy this award for now.”

Rabin credits that administrator, Heather Scott, as a key reason the Center reached the Silver Quality Award standard.

“She has been here for about a year now and she has really changed the culture in a very positive way,” Rabin said. “We’re all very excited. We love it.”