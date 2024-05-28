Gulfport’s Community Development Department Goes Digital

Gulfport’s Community Development department took a step toward the digital age. At the May 21 Gulfport City Council meeting, the City approved of a portal for Gulfport’s Community Development department to collect payments online.

Resolution 2024-26

This resolution provides a possible solution to a problem that many Gulfport residents and businesses consistently mention, both at council and to this paper’s staff.

Gulfportians have long expressed their issues with the community development department, and permitting. One of the biggest concerns involves the lack of online payments.

At previous council meetings, residents spoke about their frustrations with the lengthy process of applying for and earning permits. Many spoke about how they dislike the need to go to the community development office, and have long wait time to pay for their permits.

Gulfport’s Community Development

As of May 22, this is no longer the case. The department opened an online portal for people to pay for community development related issues online with ease. The resolution approves BS&A Payments as the processor for these transactions. The resolution passed unanimously.

Gulfport’s Community Development director, Fred Metcalf, retired earlier this month.

Later in the meeting, the City held the second reading for two ordinances.

Both ordinances received their second reading at the meeting.

Ordinance 2024-04 provides a cost of living increase for retired police officers receiving benefits.

Ordinance 2024-05 is similar, for retired firefighters. Both passed unanimously on second reading.

