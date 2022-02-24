Gulfport’s Daniel Hodge on Florida’s Anti-Gay Bill

The Former Gulfport LGBTQ Resource Center President Speaks Out on State Hate Bill

As the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” moves through the House and Senate, Floridians have to wonder, what does this say about our state?

The Florida bill aims to restrict discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. It also permits parents to sue the school if they feel the school breaches the bill.

Though elected officials have yet to sign the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, it has stirred emotions – to say the least.

Gulfport resident Daniel Hodge served as president of the Gulfport LGBTQ Resource Center in the Gulfport Public Library from 2014-2020. He remembers when the center was the first of its kind in a Florida library.

The center has come a long way and gained worldwide notice, but this bill even being considered in Florida is a step back, says Hodge.

“The ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is an attempt to erase LGBTQ existence and history from schools,” Hodge told The Gabber. “Especially with its provisions allowing parents to sue schools and teachers for bringing up the subject, it threatens the openness needed to create understanding for each other and prevent homophobia from perpetuating.”

Hodge attended high school in the 1970s and went on to attend the University of Kentucky.

LGBTQ history and sexual identity was not discussed in the classroom when he was in school.

“The ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is a clear signal that Florida still has a long way to go to become welcoming to all,” Hodge said. “Conservative politicians are scoring right-wing points with wedge legislation such as this, instead of spending more time on issues that are truly critical.”