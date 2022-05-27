Gulfport’s Deb’s Laundry Expands, Adds Sports Theme

After seven years in the Gulfport community, Deb’s Laundry at 5000 Gulfport Blvd. S., is expanding into the space next door.

“I was walking on top of clothes in my old space,” said Deb’s Laundry owner Deb St. John. “I have a lot more room, and I could use more.”

The area she is expanding into was previously a thrift store owned by Jax Taylor, who runs Jax In And Out. St. John is leasing it, and adding six washers and six dryers. The washers are already up and running, but the dryer area is still in progress, St. John told The Gabber. Regardless, the laundry is open to the public while renovating.

St. John is also giving her laundry a makeover while she’s at it.

“The area we are renovating will be sports themed; there’s three TVs with three different sports stations playing,” St. John said. “Also, on the other side, we’re going to have a ‘Keep Gulfport Weird’ vibe.”