Do you want to be Gulfport’s next mayor? Have you ever thought about sitting on city council? Until Dec. 13 at noon, you can pick up a packet and qualify to run for mayor, Ward I council member, or Ward III council member. Elections take place March 15, 2022.

As of Dec. 6, the only the incumbents had declared their intention to run: Samuel Henderson for mayor; April Thanos for Ward I and Paul Ray for Ward III.

Qualified applicants can find more information here.