This year, the First United Methodist Church of Gulfport celebrates the 110th anniversary of its official organization. However, this church traces its origins to circuit-riding Methodist ministers who traveled along the Pinellas Peninsula long before 1912.

Early Circuit Riders on the Pinellas Peninsula

Years before Hamilton Disston made plans to create Disston City, ministers traveled in small boats and along dirt trails to reach isolated locations. Long before the Orange Belt Railway connected lower Pinellas with the outside world, these ministers often spent a few days at one site before traveling to the next, with members of the flock conducting services between their visits.

By the early 1870s, the closest Methodist circuit was at Clear Water Harbor, now downtown Clearwater. A new circuit began to serve the agricultural community in Seminole shortly after 1900.

A small Methodist college moved from Leesburg to the historic Palm Harbor area, then known as Sutherland, in 1902. Known for much of its time at that location as Southern College, it became one of the first institutions of higher learning along Florida’s west coast and included a preparatory pre-college program.

Before Pinellas gained independence from Hillsborough County in 1912, advanced students from Southern College gained ministerial experience by riding the circuit by horse or boat, or sometimes by foot.

Early Services in Gulfport

During the Disston City and Veteran City days before 1910, Gulfport area residents welcomed occasional visits from circuit riders. Although the original locations for gatherings remains unknown, services began to take place at the small schoolhouse known as “Prop College” that existed near the intersection of 49th Street and 26th Avenue and at the original Gulfport Casino after it opened in 1905.

As Gulfport’s leaders met at this casino to plan the city’s incorporation in 1910, parishioners who congregated there on Sundays began putting their hard-earned pennies and nickels into the hat. At that time, most who attended services earned their subsistence from fishing and gave what they could to the preacher who made the difficult journey along the Seminole Circuit.

One early worshipper remembered that many families brought their dogs and cats to early services, and not only during the blessing of the animals. Hisses and growls sometimes punctuated these gatherings, as did the din of the trolleys on the streetcar line that stopped at the Casino so people could catch a boat to Pass-a-Grille in the years before bridges reached the Gulf Beaches.

A New Preacher and a New Church

J. Herman Daniel was a student leader at Southern College. The 1912 Alligator school yearbook referred to Daniel, then the junior class vice president, as “one of the leading ministers of Southern College.” Daniel received an invitation from the minister at First Methodist Church of St. Petersburg to help lead the Gulfport flock as a “mission territory” in June 1912.

Daniel’s efforts led to the formal creation of Gulfport’s Methodist church that same year. In addition to his work to establish Gulfport’s first church, Daniel spent this time helping to organize churches in Lealman and the then-unincorporated settlement of Pinellas Park.

Daniels held services at the casino, but considered the noise and activities at the young city’s hub an intolerable distraction. Services moved back to Prop College temporarily as the flock made plans for a new location to worship.

In 1913, the church purchased two lots at the present site along 53rd Street and 28th Avenue South. After securing $1,500 for labor and supplies, the original structure took shape in 1914.

This building was the church’s sanctuary until 1951, when it became the Sunday school for a couple of years. In 1953, this original church building moved across 53rd Street South, where it currently serves the Gulfport Historical Society’s headquarters.

Continued Growth and Community Service

During its early years, this church sometimes was identified as the Methodist Episcopal Church, and served a broader denominational mission. A parsonage opened by the 1920s. In 1923, Rev. Clyde Frazier not only led worship services at this Gulfport church, but also devoted time to organizing congregations in nearby Pasadena and Childs Park.

By this time, Southern College has also made a big move. A devastating fire destroyed the Palm Harbor campus in January 1921. Fire brigades that made the long journey from Clearwater and Tarpon Springs could do nothing to save the campus due to a lack of piped water.

The school reopened at a temporary site in one of the few hotels then in existence along Clearwater Beach in February 1922, before permanently moving to Lakeland and becoming Florida Southern College.

Educating younger members became an important part of the Gulfport church’s mission. Longtime local educator Mary Lou Gray taught Sunday school during the church’s early years. She also served as principal of Gulfport Elementary School between 1929 and 1953.

During World War II, three ministers from the church left to participate in the war effort and serve in the military chaplaincy. In 1946, the church membership launched a fundraising drive for a new sanctuary. Their successful efforts to raise $25,000 allowed for the construction of the current sanctuary.

Opening day services at the present-day sanctuary took place on December 23, 1951. The bell and belfry were moved from the original sanctuary, and now sit within the courtyard, visible from 53rd Street South. As members worshiped in their new sanctuary, J. Herman Daniel continued to serve the Methodist faith as a longtime member of Florida Southern College’s board of trustees by the 1950s.

On Sunday, Nov. 20, First United Methodist will celebrate its 110th birthday with a community breakfast before its service and a Thanksgiving dinner after church. 727-321-3620.

Information from the archives at the Gulfport Historical Society and Michael Slicker contributed to this article.