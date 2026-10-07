Gulfport’s First City-Run 5K Unites Community for Operation Santa

The City of Gulfport organized and held its first-ever 5K race on Oct. 3 along Gulfport’s waterfront. While nonprofits have previously organized 5K runs in the city with the City’s cooperation and aid, this is the first time the City has hosted a 5K race downtown. In addition to uniting the community, the event raised funds for Operation Santa, a yearly tradition in which the Gulfport Police Department gives Christmas gifts to underprivileged children in the community.

Ward IV Councilmember Nancy Earley spearheaded the 5K run.

“I wanted to create something that was about more than running,” Earley said. “I wanted it to be about community, families and making the holidays a little brighter for Gulfport children.”

Every Registration Supported Operation Santa

Race registration included a $17 fee that went toward Operation Santa. Sponsorships from the Gulfport Merchants Chamber and ASB Financial helped offset the event’s cost to the City, allowing the race to raise more than $4,000 for Operation Santa. The City will announce the exact total at the Oct. 20 City Council meeting.

As an extra incentive to sign up, several local Gulfport businesses gave rewards to racers who wore their bibs after the race.

For the first time, the City used its online platform Gulfport Connects to recruit community volunteers to help the event run smoothly. The City rolled out Gulfport Connects as a way to connect volunteers with community projects across Gulfport.

A Walk for Everyone

After the race, participants could join a free, family-friendly one-mile walk on the Discover Gulfport Walking Trail. The trail, which grew out of a Senior Advisory Committee initiative, opened to the public last November.

Gulfport Cultural Facilities Events Supervisor Justin Shea said the one-mile walk gave the City a way to introduce residents to an amenity available to everyone.

“It’s one of the amenities that we have in the city of Gulfport,” Shea said. Through the walk, he added, “the community could get the experience of taking the walking trail downtown … it [is] something that anybody can do on a regular basis.”

The one-mile walk gave families with strollers a chance to enjoy a leisurely stroll and take in the fresh Gulfport air. One racer, however, took on an extra challenge during the 5K.

Gulfport resident Ben Herring ran the race while pushing his two children, Pierce and Elio, in a stroller.

Afterward, Herring, a member of the Gulfport Brewery Running Club, headed to Gulfport Brewery for coffee and breakfast. “There’s no other place I’d rather be after a race,” he said.

“Gulfport is just such an awesome community. It was amazing seeing people I know and new folks from our community at the race,” Herring said. “Let’s do this race every year!”

Shea said the City plans to make the 5K an annual tradition, and City Manager Jim O’Reilly has already approved planning for next year’s race.

“From that first idea to race day, the 5K became a true Gulfport collaboration — bringing together City staff, volunteers, participants, sponsors and residents around one common purpose,” Earley said of the event. “That is what Gulfport is all about: neighbors coming together to make a difference.”

Look Through More Photos From the Race

Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz Photo by Michael Cruz

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