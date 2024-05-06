Gulfport’s First OUTie Awards GAYLA

Gulfportians often hail the city as an accepting and open-minded community. Many in the city see this as why Gulfport’s the perfect city to host events celebrating the large LGBTQ+ community. This is the goal of OUT Arts & Culture, formerly the LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Library Inc.. The organization looks to go beyond working as a tool for the LGBTQ community, instead focusing on supporting the culture in Gulfport. According to a press release, they’re “the only 501(c)3 organization in Pinellas County, Florida that focuses solely on humanities programming through an LGBTQ lens.” While they carry on the traditions of the LGBTQ Resource Center, they’re bringing something new to Gulfport with the first annual OUTie awards Gayla.

What is the Gayla?

Award winning drag performer Brianna Summers and DJ Lucy Blu host the inaugural OUTie awards on the night of May 31. From 7-10 p.m., the Gulfport Casino will be filled with “dancing, elegant deserts, and appreciation,” the press release reads. The OUTie awards recognize organizations that have helped build OUT Arts & Culture, and continue to support the LGBTQ community.

“The OUTies recognize those that have been integral to our evolution from a 250-volume book collection at the Gulfport Library into OUT Arts & Culture,” said board president Paul Raker. He also spoke about the unique goals of the nonprofit.

Award Winners

The organization recognizes seven winners of OUTie awards for 2024. The winners are: Gulfport Public Library, Florida Humanities Council, Pinellas Community Foundation, Raymond James Pride Inclusion Network, Watermark LGBTQ Media, GulfPerk Coffee Bar, and Stetson College of Law.

The awards are split by category, with the City of Gulfport Ally, Foundation Ally, Corporate Ally, Nonprofit Ally, Media Ally, Education Ally, and Small Business ally.

OUT Arts & Culture also looks to recognize the 2019 LGBTQ Resource Center board that founded OUT Arts & Culture.

Under New Leadership

Right before the ReadOUT event, OUT Arts & Culture elected a new leader: Paul Roker. The first annual Gayla is the first event he has a major hand in.

“This is an opportunity for a signature yearly event for Gulfport,” said Roker. “I’m so glad the board had the vision for an event we can have year after year.”

Although the board selected the award winners, Roker hopes the community has a hand in the future winners.

“We’re here to support the community, but the community supports us and each other,” said Roker. “They know the most about who deserves the honor, and we want to listen to them.”

Future For OUT Arts & Culture

The Gayla previews a month of Pride celebrations in the city, including the official Gulfport Pride celebration on June 1. Along with this, OUT Arts & Culture begins their ARTout exhibit at the Gulfport Library on the same day. The exhibit celebrates LGBTQ artists in the area and highlights their work.

In late 2023, controversy arose surrounding who is running the Gulfport Pride celebration. Despite this, Roker looks to the future.

“The importance of coming together is our top priority,” said Roker. “Our community is marginalized enough from the outside. We’re forward looking and we need to collaborate and work together with our community, and the people who support us. I’m hoping for a fresh start and building new relationships.”

