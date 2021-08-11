Gulfport’s Gecko Pub Crawl Explained

The sunset card-toting, drink-slinging event that is Gecko World’s Pub Crawl and Poker Run is essentially a one-night race for the best hand of cards in Gulfport – all in the name of charity.

The game is simple: participants receive a drink and a stamped poker card at each of six participating Gulfport pubs during the August 14 crawl from 4-9 p.m.

Poker players come together to decipher the results and dish out prizes at an after-party at Salty’s Gulfport at 9:30 p.m.

The yet-to-be-determined prizes will be given to the best hand, the worst hand, and to one lucky player drawn from all ticket holders.

The Numbers

According to Gulfport Merchants Chamber President Barbara Banno, no actual poker games are played. It’s essentially a six-spot drawing match with only luck to blame.

A hand looks like six cards, but players can purchase a seventh card for $5 in a final attempt at victory.

“We’ve had best of fours before,” Banno said. “It’s all in the luck of the draw, and it’s so much fun to see how involved everyone gets.”

The six spots – Caddy’s, Sea Dog Cantina, Gulfport Brewery, Isabelle’s Restaurant, Neptune Grille and the Stella’s and North End Taphouse Village Courtyard – will have volunteers manning the games.

Crawlers are to hit each spot, in no particular order, and trade ticket-required tokens for one drink and an officially stamped card.

“We always encourage players to tip their bartenders,” said Banno. “The restaurants are essentially donating all these drinks.”

All proceeds from Gecko World pour into charity funds. Participate in the crawl by purchasing a $25 ticket at visitgulfportflorida.com/purchase-tickets.

Like this: Like Loading...