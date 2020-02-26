Gulfport’s Get Rescued Fills the Streets

The 16th-annual Gulfport’s Get Rescued street fair and pet adoption event held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 22 featured 49 non-profit rescue groups and pet-themed vendors on Beach Boulevard in addition to related activities hosted by nearby Salty’s Gulfport Bar on Shore Boulevard, said Suzie King, owner of SIK Promotions.

The event is hosted by the non-profit Gulfport Merchants Chamber group, and produced and promoted by King’s company. Salty’s is a major business sponsor.

“The festival is one of the largest animal rescue events in the state,” said King. “A lot of local businesses are doing their own fundraisers this year, which I think is fabulous.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/Getrescued