Gulfport’s Hurricane Eddie’s Throws Hurricane Party

A sign that reads "Hurricane Eddies" with a blue shot in front of it
As Tropical Storm Ian gets stronger, so do the drinks at Hurricane Eddie’s.
Hurricane Eddie’s in Gulfport

While some Floridians are hitting the supermarkets for water reserves and batteries, some are calculating the best spot in town to party at as Tropical Storm Ian (potentially) draws closer.

No judgment. If you’re in the latter group, Hurricane Eddie’s might be on your list.

As Tropical Storm Ian approaches Florida, Hurricane Eddie’s – fronting Boca Ciega Bay – is serving drinks with their potency with the strength of the storm. The Gulfport bar began serving Tropical Depression drinks and moved up to the slightly stronger Tropical Storm cocktail when Ian did.

“Once you have a drink in every category, bring your receipts for a free Drink ff your choice from the Hurricane Drink Menu,” Hurricane Eddie’s in Gulfport posted on Facebook Sept. 23. The deal is valid through the end of hurricane season, Nov. 30.

Hurricane Eddie’s storm special offers cocktails named after every category leading up to a Category 5 hurricane, and experts at the National Hurricane Center expect Tropical Storm Ian to become a hurricane early Sunday night or Monday morning, predicted to reach Category 3 or stronger.

To quote Hurricane Eddie’s, “Too many hurricanes may call for a mandatory evacuation!”

by Abby Baker

