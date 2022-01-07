Gulfport’s Jan. 4 City Council Meeting

At an almost-uneventful city council meeting, the Gulfport City Council approved the purchase of three new police vehicles (including one hybrid model) at its Tuesday, Jan. 4 meeting. Council also tabled a proposal, initiated by Vice Mayor April Thanos (Ward I) to remove residents-only parking signs on some Gulfport streets, approved a new collective bargaining agreement with police officers, and approved a special event permit for the June Pride celebration.

To read more about each council news item, please click the links above.