Gulfport’s Jan. 4 City Council Meeting

Here’s the Jan. 4 Gulfport City Council meeting in brief, with links to more detailed reporting.
At an almost-uneventful city council meeting, the Gulfport City Council approved the purchase of three new police vehicles (including one hybrid model) at its Tuesday, Jan. 4 meeting. Council also tabled a proposal, initiated by Vice Mayor April Thanos (Ward I) to remove residents-only parking signs on some Gulfport streets, approved a new collective bargaining agreement with police officers, and approved a special event permit for the June Pride celebration.

