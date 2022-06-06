Gulfport’s Jax In & Out Expands This Summer

Gulfport’s Jax In And Out, Neighborhood Café is expanding into the space next door as early as this summer.

Owner Jax Taylor says the expanded space [4928 Gulfport Blvd. S] will offer more seating, ADA-compliant bathrooms, and lower countertops for wheelchair accessibility. Previously, the space housed R.A.C Computers.

“This was more of what I had in mind when I opened four-and-a-half years ago,” Taylor said.

Jax is in the middle of renovating and has yet to get permit approvals from the City of Gulfport. She says it’s unclear how much additional seating the City will approve, but right now, her cafe only has the space for 10 tables.

Taylor adds that post-renovation, Jax will have more dinner options and extended hours.

The Jax food pantry, which provides free food donations to anyone in need, will move to the added dining area.

“The community has always been very kind to me,” Taylor said.