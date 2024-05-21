Gulfport’s Large Dog Park Reopens After Renovations

On May 21, the City of Gulfport announced the reopening of Chase Park’s dog parks. The renovations took place over the month of April and early weeks of May.

Members of Gulfport’s city council listened to residents’ concerns regarding the large dog park at the April 2 meeting. Essentially, residents brought up how many of the large dogs visiting continually ripped up the middle of the open grassy area.

The City posted the good news for Gulfport dog owners on Facebook:

“After diligent efforts to enhance the park’s facilities, dog owners and their furry companions can once again enjoy a revitalized space for outdoor recreation and bonding.”

Gulfport’s Large Dog Park Reopens

At the April 2 meeting, Gulfport’s Public Works Director Tom Nicholls said he researched the process of repeatedly re-sodding dog parks. He learned no matter how much re-sodding occurs, it is impossible to please everyone involved.

Along with that, he found other viable options for Gulfport’s large dog park. These options include wood fibers and decomposed granite. Both options are non-toxic to dogs and environmentally friendly.

Pricing is the usual deal breaker for renovations like this one. The City spent just under $12,000 on the project, as the labor was done by City staff, according to Nicholls.

“The renovation project focused primarily on repairing sod and laying down decomposed granite, aimed at providing a cleaner and more enjoyable environment for both dogs and their owners,” the City’s online post said.

Residents commented concerns with the reopening announcement. Some felt worried the large dogs won’t have access to grass to play in or sniff. However, decomposed granite covers three quarters of the renovated park with one quarter of re-sodded grass. Ultimately, the renovations eliminated the damaged grass in the center of the park.

Chase Park, 5313 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.

