Let it Be Ice Cream in Gulfport is a downtown staple that locals know as a pet-friendly sweet spot owned by Tina Grello and Janet Impasto. On Oct. 7, the couple announced the sale of the little teal ice cream spot on social media.

“Today is a big day for Let It Be Ice Cream. After much thought and deliberation, we have decided to pass on the scoops to new owners,” Let It Be posted. “This decision was a hard one for us but one that we felt necessary for our current journey.

“The new owners, Talia and Jared, are not looking to change what we have built, so for y’all it will be a smooth transition. We hope that you will welcome them with the same gusto that you welcomed us!”