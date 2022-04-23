Gulfport’s McMahon Gallery Celebrates Three Years

by

A glass studio and gallery
The Brenda McMahon Gallery celebrates three years this May.
Brenda McMahon 

The Brenda McMahon Gallery and the woman who runs it, Brenda McMahon, is part of many Gulfport Merchants Chamber  art-related events, plus the ArtJones Open Studio Tour. 

This May, her shop celebrates three years of business.

Back in 2019, the downtown Gulfport gallery (2901 Beach Blvd. S.) was nothing more than an empty room in a two-story blue building. The glass artist often traveled for juried art shows, and comfortable with the living she was making on the road. 

Opening a small gallery was a risk she wanted to take. 

“I was walking down Gulfport on a market day and the vibe was so intense. I walked in, asked If I could afford the space and that was it,” McMahon said. 

A woman smiling with short hair
McMahon is a Gulfport glass artist, gallery owner and head of the arts committee for the Gulfport Merchants Chamber.
Larry Busby

McMahon housed the works of 10 artists on the opening date; and today she has 21. She started her Artist of the Month program in 2020, doubled her in-house art classes, and worked on the committee that revamped Art Walk and created themed First Friday Art Walks. 

“It’s a beloved place; I’m so grateful and humbled by the people here,” McMahon said. “A lot of people don’t realize I’ve lived here quietly for 15 years.”

What’s next for downtown’s studio? 

“Art is everything, part of me expanding is merging what art is,” McMahon said. “We will begin to have more musicians involved, maybe poetry readings.”

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!