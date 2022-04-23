Gulfport’s McMahon Gallery Celebrates Three Years

The Brenda McMahon Gallery and the woman who runs it, Brenda McMahon, is part of many Gulfport Merchants Chamber art-related events, plus the ArtJones Open Studio Tour.

This May, her shop celebrates three years of business.

Back in 2019, the downtown Gulfport gallery (2901 Beach Blvd. S.) was nothing more than an empty room in a two-story blue building. The glass artist often traveled for juried art shows, and comfortable with the living she was making on the road.

Opening a small gallery was a risk she wanted to take.

“I was walking down Gulfport on a market day and the vibe was so intense. I walked in, asked If I could afford the space and that was it,” McMahon said.

McMahon housed the works of 10 artists on the opening date; and today she has 21. She started her Artist of the Month program in 2020, doubled her in-house art classes, and worked on the committee that revamped Art Walk and created themed First Friday Art Walks.

“It’s a beloved place; I’m so grateful and humbled by the people here,” McMahon said. “A lot of people don’t realize I’ve lived here quietly for 15 years.”

What’s next for downtown’s studio?

“Art is everything, part of me expanding is merging what art is,” McMahon said. “We will begin to have more musicians involved, maybe poetry readings.”