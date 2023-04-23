The Gulfport City Council took the first step toward providing new rules for RV owners .

Council voted at its April 18 meeting to pass the first reading of an updated ordinance. Council previously addressed the issue at the Feb. 21 meeting.

“I think this is honestly the best compromise we are going to find,” said Mayor Sam Henderson. “I think this is the best way we are going to get anywhere close to giving anybody any satisfaction in both worlds [on both sides of the issue].”

Officials noted in prior discussions that the ordinance in place for the past decade made it difficult, if not impossible, for RV owners to meet setback requirements.

That ordinance did not allow storage in the front yard of residential properties. Setbacks are 6 feet for the side yard and 15 feet for the rear yard.

“These setbacks make it difficult to legally locate an RV on most lots within the city,” a City staff report, included with the agenda, explained.

The amended ordinance prohibits RV parking in front of any structure. They cannot be located in any right-of-way or on public property.

Owners can park RVs in side and rear yards as long as they maintain a three-foot setback from “any residential and/or legally habitable structure,” according to the City. Fire protection officials stressed the need for that rule as a safety feature.

Class B RVs are still exempt from the ordinance, as well as any vehicle exemption in place from before the previous ordinance.

“This simplifies what we talked about in the discussions,” said City Manager Jim O’Reilly. “It still prohibits storage in the front yard. It now removes the rear and side setbacks. The only thing left is the 3-foot separation or setback from a legal living unit. The grandfathering still exists, and no parking in public right-of-way.”

Gulfport’s New RV Ordinance: Council Compromise

During the first round of council discussion on this night, Christine Brown (Ward II) and Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) had no comment.

“I think we’ve pretty much said everything already,” Paul Ray (Ward III) said. “This is really what I wanted right from the beginning. Something that was doable and equitable for most – not for all, but for most.”

April Thanos (Ward I) emphasized her previous request that the City require existing RVs to show valid licensing and registration.

During public comment, some citizens had specific questions about clarification of the new rules. Another citizen asked about grandfathered vehicles. O’Reilly clarified both areas.

Brown later pointed out Henderson’s previous statement about how no outcome on this issue would make everyone in the city happy.

“I think it’s a great compromise,” she said of the updated ordinance.

Most violations will be recognizable to city employees, or “easy to spot when they’re doing their rounds,” as Henderson put it.

Council will likely vote on the second reading of the new ordinance at the May 2 regular meeting, whose agenda will be posted here once it is finalized.