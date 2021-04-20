Gulfport’s Newest Car Park

The owner of Pia’s Trattoria in Gulfport recently cleaned and landscaped an existing lot near her property at 3104 Beach Blvd. S.

Now, Pia Goff has opened the parking space for business, charging $10 normally and $5 on Sundays, per vehicle, to help maintain the area and provide extra, prime parking for visitors.

On Sundays, the reduced fee goes to the Gulfport Senior Center.

Formerly the site of Gulfport’s longtime restaurant, La Cote Basque, the building has since been torn down; the vacant lot is held by a private owner.

“Nothing has changed. I lease the lot because there was a need for parking,” Goff said. “It does fill a niche market for people visiting from out of town.”

While there is free parking along Beach Boulevard, the lot is another option for those who find it difficult to park, especially during events like Gulfport’s Tuesday Fresh Market and First Friday Art Walk.

“We didn’t build a monstrous building here, just cleaned it up,” Goff said.

For now, the parking lot is run by Goff’s family, but that could soon change as the idea gains traction.

“I can’t ask my son to park cars every Sunday forever. He has a life too, I guess,” Goff joked.

