Gulfport’s Newest Fan

By Sean Wilson

Finnegan wanted me to let the people and pups of Gulfport know that he absolutely loved his two-night stay in Gulfport earlier this month! Finn, a 2-and-a-half-year old sheepadoodle who usually resides in Peachtree City, GA, enjoyed several trips to the dog park, dinner at the Tiki and a meal at O’Maddy’s. The views from Caddy’s rooftop over Boca Ciega Bay for sunset were a dog’s dream. His favorite memories were his times at Salty’s and North End Taphouse, where he was serenaded by local musicians and pet by friendly humans. Finn can’t wait to come back to town and hang out with the wonderful Gulfportians again soon!

