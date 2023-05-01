Gulfport’s Newest Shop: As It Was Vintage

Add this store to the list of Gulfport Boulevard’s shops: As It Was Vintage.

The Gulfport cottage used to be a storage space for Tisdale Construction has flipped into a midcentury modern vintage store. As It Was Vintage opened March 24, selling unique furniture and decor in the main space, side shed, and backyard.

“This is a more curated experience,” Owner Cynthia Bruce said. “There are lots of people who don’t like going to the dusty old antique stores, but I love it. Plenty of people don’t want to dig through all so we bring the good stuff here.”

As It Was Vintage Interior Design Services

This store offers interior design services along with eclectic items. Bruce assists customers with redesigning rooms in their homes. She received an interior design background at Ringling College in Sarasota, and spent the past 35 years with a contemporary interior design firm.

She provides a free, 30-minute consultation with customers who want to spruce up rooms in their homes.

“My big love for interior design is using what people have,” Bruce said. “In general, the idea is to recycle, reuse, and not throw away.”

Bruce tends to incorporate what people already have, customers may find items at the shop to reinvent their spaces.

Many of these items date back to the early ’30s through the late ’70s, but overall the shop has 20th-century vintage.

Clothes and jewelry are currently in the works. Bruce said Aimee Kosta, events coordinator of Gulfport Merchants Chamber, plans to sell vintage clothes and jewelry at the new store.

“She’s got a lot of fun, shabby chic stuff,” Bruce said. “A lot of purses, jewelry, and vintage clothes, so that’ll be a fun addition.”

Where Did The Name Come From?

Bruce credited Harry Styles for inspiring the store’s name.

“I was looking for a phrase rather than a word. I swear to God I can remember laying in bed running all the phrases through my head and I was like ‘well, duh, as it was’ — my favorite song at the moment,” Bruce said. “In all fairness, I have to give that credit.”

As It Was Vintage, 5314 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Tues. & Thurs.-Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-321-3820, asitwasvintage.com