Call it the great wine theft — that never was.

A Gulfport mom reported to police on Thursday, June 23 that her teenage daughter threw a party at their home while she was out of town.

Gulfport police were told a $2,000 bottle of wine may have been stolen during the party in the Pasadena Yacht & Country Club neighborhood, but Gulfport Police Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the investigators determined there were actually seven missing bottles valued at combined $1,560.

“It was determined that the daughter was offering the wine to those at the party, therefore, no theft occurred,” GPD told The Gabber. “The wine was given away. Some of the bottles were returned to the owner.”