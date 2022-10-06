Gulfport’s First Friday Art Walk celebrates women with a special theme: Women on the Rise – Watch Us Soar!

October is both Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Women’s Small Business Month. Considering this, artists Brenda McMahon and Susan Gott chose to make the themed event a little extra special at Gulfport’s Oct. 7 Art Walk. Though Friday’s event will feature artists and all along Beach Boulevard in typical Art Walk fashion, McMahon will host a kickoff event from her gallery from 5-9 p.m.

“We thought it was a perfect way to celebrate women artists, business owners, and breast cancer warriors,” McMahon wrote in a press release. “Our gallery represents 20 regional artists, 16 of whom are women, and we want to celebrate each of their unique contributions.”

The gallery’s reception will feature music from music from trumpeter Lindy Romez and give attendees the chance to meet women in the South Pinellas art scene.

Gott is Brenda McMahon Gallery’s Artist of the Month, which means her work will be on display at Brenda McMahon Gallery throughout the month of October. Hand-blown glass pink pumpkins Gott created for Breast Cancer Awareness month are among the items on display.

Gott will donate a portion of the proceeds from her glass pumpkin sales to the Sonia Plotnik Women’s Health Fund, a Gulfport charity that helps pay for women’s mammograms and breast cancer treatments. McMahon is also donating a portion of her art sales to the Sonia Plotnik Women’s Health Fund during the month of October. Many of the artists who show their work at Brenda McMahon Gallery have followed suit, including Nancy Poucher, Karen Tadde, Julie Jerman Melka, Dennis Debon, John Gascot, Amanda Fullerton, Patricia Kluwe Derderian, Jila Davoodi, Dan Alexander, Don & Serena David.

First Friday Art Walk, Beach Boulevard South, Gulfport. Oct. 7, 5-9 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com