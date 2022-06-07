The Historic Peninsula Inn, the only hotel in Gulfport, officially sold to Miami hotel group Casa Florida on June 6.

Former inn owner Veronica Champion wasn’t shy about her elation when she announced the sale. Casa Florida owners say for safety reasons, they prefer to not release the official cost of the building, but add that it was close to $3 million.

“Today was a huge day for me; I sold the Peninsula Inn,” Champion said at a June 6 Gulfport Merchants Chamber meeting. “I love that building, I love this town, but they have a vision and have brought a team, and I couldn’t be more confident that they are the right team.”

Casa Florida plans to transform the yellow Gulfport building [2937 Beach Blvd S.] into a pink hotel and cocktail bar. Co-founder Gaston Gonzalez says it will be much like its sister, the Casa Florida in the Miami River area, which was built in 1898. Gulfport’s Casa Florida will close Isabelle’s Restaurant and open a new kitchen and add a cocktail bar. They also hope to open a coffee bar.

“We want to use a little of everything from everywhere; local bread, local beer,” Gonzalez said. “Our brand though, is cocktails. There’s not a strong cocktail culture here in Gulfport and we want to add that.”

The original Casa Florida is, like the Peninsula, an historic building that Gonzalez says is hidden gem.

The property went under contract in April, prompting worried and angry Facebook posts – and suggestions that Peninsula management said news of the sale might be untrue. Despite this, the owners are adamant about their plans to preserve and celebrate the building’s history.

Gonzalez says his group is familiar with the art of revamping properties while maintaining historic character.

“We’re not here to change everything; we preserve historic places,” Gonzalez said. “We’re here to learn and enjoy what we do.”

The hotelier does plan to cover the yellow paint with a muted blush, Miami-style.

The team includes Gonzalez, co-founder Eduardo Suarez, Director of Operations Sergio Levi, and a handful of others, including family who will begin the heavy task of transforming the hotel.

When do they start?

“Today, as soon as possible,” Gonzalez told The Gabber. He’s a former Miami bartender from Argentina who worked his way up in the hospitality industry.

The hotel group will keep the staff, but will also bring some of their own on board.

“We don’t just want to show people from Florida, Gulfport; we want to show Gulfport, Florida,” Gonzalez said. “I fell in love with this community when I first visited in 2016.”