Gulfport’s ProjectFREE Needs You 

Now that election season is over, it’s time to turn your attention – and assistance – to local nonprofits making a difference in the community. On Saturday, November 14 get ready to don your blue suede shoes and dance the afternoon away for a good cause – or several of them. ProjectFREE is hosting their 1st Annual Spirit of The Community event to help raise awareness and donations for local nonprofits.

ProjectFREE is an Adult Day Training Program that focuses on performing arts programs for young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities, including theater arts, a rock band academy, and an art gallery where each artist receives 100% profit from each piece of art sold.

ProjectFREE has teamed up with Miracle By The Bay, a sister nonprofit organization, to feature other nonprofit groups. Organizers hope to help the nonprofits raise money and introduce them to the community.

“We really need a call to action to work on helping with different parts of our community,” said ProjectFREE co-founder Sharon Vanderlinde. “It just makes sense for us to bridge the charities and the communities.”

This year, of course, help is especially important.

“Due to COVID-19, there are a lot more people in need of help this year,” said Vanderlinde. “So, we chose to showcase these organizations to the community.”

The event, at the ProjectFREE Performing Arts Center, 2026 51st St. S., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will host a variety of nonprofits, each their own booth where attendees can sign up for services, look into volunteer opportunities and donate

Feeding Tampa Bay will host a food drive during the event and is looking for non-perishable items.

Celebrate Birthdays, an organization that gifts birthday presents to underprivileged children and those in foster care, will host a toy drive during the event. They will also have cupcakes and lemonade for sale.

SHP builds bunk beds for children and families in need of a safe and comfortable place to sleep, and is looking for new twin-sized sheets and bedding.

ProjectFREE’s Performing Arts Program will do what they do best – entertain. The program will provide non-stop entertainment, including a “Drum Off Competition.”

For those who are not comfortable joining in-person festivities, a drive-through drop-off area will be set up for donations.

“In front of our building we have a circular drive,” said Vanderline. “For those who don’t want to get out of their vehicles they can drive up and drive on.”

For more, call 727-851-9165 or visit myprojectfree.org.