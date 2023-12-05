Gulfport’s Rain Gardens Reduce Contaminated Stormwater

Anyone who has lived in Florida for any period of time knows exactly how unpredictable rain can be. In a heartbeat, the day can go from sunny to a complete downpour. This creates a need for effective stormwater strategies.

In Gulfport, stormwater does not receive formal treatment. This means the stormwater holds onto all of the contaminants it picks up once it hits land. With improper management, contaminated water can find a way into bays, lakes, and saltwater used for fishing, irrigation, and swimming. To battle this issue, the City will create a new rain garden at Gulfport’s Beach Park. This project is a partnership between Gulfport’s Public Works, City Horticulturalist Toffer Ross, and the Suncoast Sierra Club.

What Is A Rain Garden?

A rain garden is an area where the ground is dug out to create a depression in the land. This hole is then filled back up with dirt and plants with long roots are planted. When it rains, water will naturally flow to this lower area, where the plants soak up the water. This will remove contaminants, and also reduce the overall amount of wastewater.

Tom Nicholls, the director of Public Works for Gulfport is working on the first stage of this project.

“My staff will dig, and work out the logistics,” said Nicholls. “We’re just going to give them a blank canvas to work on in March. We want to beat the rain, but wait until after the cold.”

Gulfport’s Rain Gardens

From here, Sarah Nappier from the Suncoast Sierra Club and Ross will take over.

“Toffer has already given me the plan for the garden, and it’s really amazing,” said Nappier. “We were originally hoping to get it done this year, but it is a blessing in disguise because [Hurricane] Idalia would’ve knocked out our progress.”

With this project, Nappier and Nicholls hope to inspire Gulfportians to look at how the City manages wastewater, and also learn about the efforts the city makes to fix this.

“My eyes really opened to the issues that come with wastewater in Florida,” said Nappier. “I want to be able to teach residents how they can help fight these issues.”

Nappier is hoping to pull together a group of volunteers to maintain the new garden, as well as the previous one near the Recreation Center. Those interested in volunteering can reach out to her through email sarahnappier@gmail.com.