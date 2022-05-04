Gulfport’s Red Hot Tiki Market on the Market

​​Robynne Swanson is selling the entirety of her Gulfport hot sauce shop Red Hot Tiki Spicy Gourmet Market for $98,500.
Red Hot Tiki Spicy Gourmet Market.

​​Robynne Swanson wants to set the record straight: Red Hot Tiki Spicy Gourmet Market is not going out of business – but it is for sale. 

The Gulfport business owner wants to retire, but she’s planning to sell the rights and inventory of her downtown Gulfport hot sauce shop for $98,500. 

I’m still working/growing the biz folks, so please don’t come talk to me about it,” Swanson wrote on Facebook. “In the meantime, I’m selling sauce!”

Swanson’s owned Red Hot Tiki since 2014, but the business opened in 2011. She doesn’t own the building at 2904 Beach Blvd. S.; Culby Properties LLC does. 

According to Swanson, her inventory’s worth $32,000, and is included in the asking price. Her rent costs $1,060/month. 

Swanson told The Gabber that interested buyers should go through her broker, Nick Vukcevic. His contact number is 727-946-1441.

by Abby Baker

