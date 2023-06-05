Gulfport’s Safe Place for Newborns

Amid the ongoing political battle between those who claim to be saving babies and those who claim to be protecting women’s reproductive rights, a nationwide initiative to save the lives of newborns is alive and well locally.

A sign posted on the outside wall of the Gulfport fire station reads, “A Safe Haven for Newborns.” It is a colorful expression of what is available to new mothers according to Florida law.

State Law Protects Parents

A state statute stipulates that a child who appears to be no more than seven days old can be left at a hospital, emergency medical facility or fire station without any repercussions to the parent, unless there is evidence of physical abuse. In other words, the parent can walk away, no questions asked. Such an action, by law, signifies consent to termination of parental rights.

“Except when there is actual or suspected child abuse or neglect, any parent who leaves a newborn infant with a firefighter, emergency medical technician, or paramedic at a fire station or emergency medical services station, or brings a newborn infant to an emergency room of a hospital and expresses an intent to leave the newborn infant and not return, has the absolute right to remain anonymous and to leave at any time and may not be pursued or followed unless the parent seeks to reclaim the newborn infant,” according to the statute.

The facility that receives the child will provide emergency medical services as needed. The personnel on hand will arrange for immediate transportation of the newborn to the nearest hospital.

The fire station is the only such facility in Gulfport. Fire chief Rene Fernandez said that is because it is the sole outlet staffed 24 hours a day.

Citizen Airs Concerns to Council

The issue came up briefly in the Gulfport City Council’s May 16 meeting. A local resident spoke about a recent news report of a newborn in the area being left in a trash can. She expressed dismay that recent legislative action regarding abortion could lead to more such cases. Then she specifically asked if any “safe haven” locations exist in the city.

According to a Florida-based foundation, since 2000 at least 363 newborns have been left in “safe haven” locations and thus kept in safety. During that time period, 64 have been known to be abandoned in unsafe locations, of which 33 died.

The fire station is also designated a “Safe Place” where young people under 18 can find help. That phrase is the actual name of a national youth outreach and prevention program that tries to make help readily available to youth in communities across the country.

A young person who enters a “Safe Place” is given a place to wait while a licensed agency is contacted. A qualified person then arrives to talk with the youth and provide transportation to the agency if necessary. From there, officials make sure the appropriate counseling, support, or professional services will be provided.