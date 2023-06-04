One of Gulfport’s historic buildings is once again available for community use after a lengthy renovation.

“Scout Hall indeed is open for business,” said Gulfport cultural facilities events supervisor Justin Shea. “We are ready to start programming events again, and Senior Services has begun using that building.”

City officials closed it two years ago. The Gabber Newspaper reported in the summer of 2021 that the building, which Shea said is probably more than 100 years old, was closed because of severe structural problems.

Among other things, the south wall came off the ceiling joists.

Gulfport public works director Tom Nicholls said the City called in an engineer that fall and completed drawings by the spring 2022. Gulfport City Council approved the project and work began last July.

Workers removed and replaced two shifted foundation columns on the south side of the building, Nicholls said. They also repaired the south load-bearing wall.

Crews removed a large amount of drywall and siding. Workers replaced all rotted wood and corroded fasteners, and also sealed and weather-proofed the building, according to Nicholls.

A crew painted the entire building. Now, Scout Hall is ready for regular functions.

“It’s good for birthday parties. We’ve hosted small-scale weddings there, and community meetings,” said Shea. “The booking process is the same as the 49th Street Neighborhood Center. Residents and nonresidents can make that building theirs for an event via the Cultural Facilities front office.”

City officials already operate satellite programs out of the Multipurpose Senior Center, Shea added. He is ready for the facility’s calendar to fill up.

“We’re excited to start programming events again inside Scout Hall.”