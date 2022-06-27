Gulfport’s Scout Hall Renovations On the Way

Scout Hall is getting some much-needed upgrades.

The Gulfport City Council voted at its June 7 regular meeting to approve a contract with Caladesi Construction Company for a restoration and waterproofing project at the facility at a cost of $117,820. The work is needed due to “aging, moisture intrusion, and long exposure to environmental conditions,” according to a City staff report.

City officials had previously tasked Halff Engineering, its structural engineering firm of record, to conduct a structural evaluation of the building and foundation to provide repair recommendations. A request was then made to Caladesi through the Pinellas County Job Order Contracting program.

The work is expected to include removal and replacement of the existing roofing system as well as the shifted column and foundation on the south elevation. Also included is repair of the south load-bearing wall and replacement of facia boards, window trim, window framing, and deteriorated wall siding.

Councilmember April Thanos asked City staff whether the new roof could support a solar panel installation, and staff said they would confer with the contractors about that.

Gulfport Public Works Director Tom Nicholls told The Gabber on June 17 that he expects the work to begin in mid-July and take approximately six weeks.

According to the City’s website, the facility was renovated in 2008 and can accommodate 63 people. It offers a stage and small kitchen, brick patio, fire pit, and benches in a shaded area. It is used by multiple scout troops as well as meeting space, church services, private parties, showers, funerals, town hall meetings, and community events.

Scout Hall has been closed for nearly a year, since late last summer, according to Gulfport’s Cultural Facilities Event Supervisor Justin Shea, who programs community and cultural events for four separate facilities across Gulfport.

The building has been designated a local historical landmark by Gulfport’s historic preservation board. Because of this, Gulfport received a $300,000 state grant more than a decade ago for previous renovations.

Shea plans to oversee a thorough cleaning of Scout Hall as soon as the renovation work is done to get it back into “rentable shape,” and he is looking forward to having it available again for use by local residents.

“I already have a list of interested clients that would like to get the call as soon as we can open.”